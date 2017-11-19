Saturday's Games

Sports 01:18 AM

Saturday's Games

U Sports Football

Uteck Bowl

Western 81 Acadia 3

Mitchell Bowl

Laval 35 Calgary 23

---

NHL

Toronto 6 Montreal 0

Calgary 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)

Arizona 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

Dallas 6 Edmonton 3

Winnipeg 5 New Jersey 2

St. Louis 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)

Los Angeles 4 Florida 0

Carolina 3 Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 5 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago 2 Pittsburgh 1

Washington 3 Minnesota 1

Nashville 5 Colorado 2

Boston 3 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Toronto 2 Syracuse 1

San Jose 1 Ontario 0

Bridgeport 5 Charlotte 2

Hartford 4 Utica 1

Cleveland 3 Milwaukee 1

Rockford 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)

Binghamton 5 Rochester 0

San Antonio 5 Texas 2

Stockton 5 Bakersfield 2

San Diego 3 Tucson 2 (SO)

---

NBA

Charlotte 102 L.A. Clippers 87

Utah 125 Orlando 85

Boston 110 Atlanta 99

Golden State 124 Philadelphia 116

Houston 105 Memphis 83

Dallas 111 Milwaukee 79

Portland 102 Sacramento 90

---

By The Canadian Press

Saturday's Games

Sports 01:18 AM

Saturday's Games

U Sports Football

Uteck Bowl

Western 81 Acadia 3

Mitchell Bowl

Laval 35 Calgary 23

---

NHL

Toronto 6 Montreal 0

Calgary 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)

Arizona 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

Dallas 6 Edmonton 3

Winnipeg 5 New Jersey 2

St. Louis 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)

Los Angeles 4 Florida 0

Carolina 3 Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 5 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago 2 Pittsburgh 1

Washington 3 Minnesota 1

Nashville 5 Colorado 2

Boston 3 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Toronto 2 Syracuse 1

San Jose 1 Ontario 0

Bridgeport 5 Charlotte 2

Hartford 4 Utica 1

Cleveland 3 Milwaukee 1

Rockford 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)

Binghamton 5 Rochester 0

San Antonio 5 Texas 2

Stockton 5 Bakersfield 2

San Diego 3 Tucson 2 (SO)

---

NBA

Charlotte 102 L.A. Clippers 87

Utah 125 Orlando 85

Boston 110 Atlanta 99

Golden State 124 Philadelphia 116

Houston 105 Memphis 83

Dallas 111 Milwaukee 79

Portland 102 Sacramento 90

---

By The Canadian Press

Saturday's Games

Sports 01:18 AM

Saturday's Games

U Sports Football

Uteck Bowl

Western 81 Acadia 3

Mitchell Bowl

Laval 35 Calgary 23

---

NHL

Toronto 6 Montreal 0

Calgary 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)

Arizona 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)

Dallas 6 Edmonton 3

Winnipeg 5 New Jersey 2

St. Louis 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)

Los Angeles 4 Florida 0

Carolina 3 Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 5 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago 2 Pittsburgh 1

Washington 3 Minnesota 1

Nashville 5 Colorado 2

Boston 3 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Toronto 2 Syracuse 1

San Jose 1 Ontario 0

Bridgeport 5 Charlotte 2

Hartford 4 Utica 1

Cleveland 3 Milwaukee 1

Rockford 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)

Binghamton 5 Rochester 0

San Antonio 5 Texas 2

Stockton 5 Bakersfield 2

San Diego 3 Tucson 2 (SO)

---

NBA

Charlotte 102 L.A. Clippers 87

Utah 125 Orlando 85

Boston 110 Atlanta 99

Golden State 124 Philadelphia 116

Houston 105 Memphis 83

Dallas 111 Milwaukee 79

Portland 102 Sacramento 90

---

By The Canadian Press