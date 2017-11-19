Eubanks leads Oregon State past Long Beach State, 89-81

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drew Eubanks had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Oregon State held on to defeat Long Beach State 89-81 on Saturday night.

Tres Tinkle added 20 points, including three 3-pointers, but also had seven turnovers, and Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 17 for the Beavers (2-1).

Bryan Alberts had 19 points and Barry Ogalue scored 17 for the 49ers (2-1).

Oregon State repeatedly fed the ball down low to Eubanks to let the centre take advantage of the smaller 49ers.