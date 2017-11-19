Draw looms as India takes lead vs Sri Lanka on day 4

At the start of the day,Sri Lanka built on it overnight 165-4 with Dinesh Chandimal (28) and Niroshan Dickwella (35) putting on 62 off 84 balls for the fifth wicket.

India then fought back with three quick dismissals. Dickwella was caught at second slip off Mohammed Shami (4-100) while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-88) trapped Dasun Shanaka (0) lbw.

Shami then struck again and had Chandimal caught behind to reduce Sri Lanka to 201-7 in the space of 10 deliveries.

Dilruwan Perera (5) then survived an lbw call via DRS review. It appeared that he was instructed by the dressing room to ask for the review, after he had decided to walk off.

After the decision was overturned, he put on 43 runs with Rangana Herath (67) for the eighth wicket as the Indian attack struggled to keep a check on the Sri Lankan lower order.

Herath completed his third test half-century off 83 balls and added 46 runs with Suranga Lakmal (16) for the ninth wicket.

"We have to credit fast bowlers from both sides the way they have bowled on this wicket. Compared to the last three days, it was a much better wicket to bat on today. We have had only 180 overs in the game so far. It remains to be seen if we can get a result on the last day," said Herath.

Umesh Yadav (2-79) was the other wicket-taker. In all, it was the first time since 1983 that Indian pacers shared all 10 wickets in an innings of a home test.

By Chetan Narula, The Associated Press