India trail Sri Lanka by 52 runs at tea on day four

KOLKATA, India — India reached 70-0 in their second innings at tea on day four of the first test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Sunday. The hosts trail by another 52 runs.

At the break, Lokesh Rahul was unbeaten on 36 not out, while Shikhar Dhawan was on 33.

Earlier, Sri Lanka finished their first innings at 294 runs and took a 122-run lead over India's 172.

Post lunch, Rangana Herath (67) completed his third test half-century off 83 balls. In doing so he pushed the Sri Lankan score close to 300 on a tough pitch.