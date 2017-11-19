Inter beats Atalanta to move 2nd after Juventus loses

It got worse for Juve eight minutes later. The defence should have dealt with a cut-back from former Juventus forward Quagliarella but Ferrari beat Sami Khedira to tap in from close range.

Juventus had penalty appeals turned down at the end of the first half but it was awarded a spot kick at the end of the second when Douglas Costa was tripped by Ivan Strinic for a last-gasp penalty. Higuain converted in the first minute of stoppage time but it seemed to be too little, too late.

Dybala reduced the deficit still further moments later when he ran down the right flank before cutting inside and placing the ball into the bottom right corner. But Juventus didn't have time to get the equalizer, with Higuain flagged offside in the last sequence of action.

Sampdoria is sixth with 26 points, two points behind Lazio. Both have a game in hand.

ICARDI AT THE DOUBLE

Two headers from Mauro Icardi sent Inter into second spot in Serie A after beating Atalanta 2-0.

Icardi missed a couple of opportunities before opening the scoring in the 51st after he was left unmarked to head in Antonio Candreva's free kick.

The Inter captain doubled his tally on the hour with a stooping header into the bottom left corner from Danilo D'Ambrosio's cross.

MORE HEARTBREAK

Benevento again came agonizingly close to claiming its first Serie A point, before a late goal saw it lose 2-1 at home to Sassuolo.

Samuel Armenteros netted in the 65th for Benevento to cancel out Alessandro Matri's opener but the hosts' hopes of getting something from the match were dashed when defender Gaetano Letizia was sent off two minutes later following a second booking.

Benevento clung on and it appeared as if its luck was about to change when Domenico Berardi hit the crossbar with a stoppage-time penalty but Federico Peluso netted the winner two minutes later.

Benevento has no points from its first 13 Serie A matches and has twice before conceded a stoppage-time winner.

OTHER MATCHES

Talented youngster Federico Chiesa celebrated signing a new deal at Fiorentina with a late goal to help it draw 1-1 at Spal.

Chievo Verona also drew 1-1 at Torino, where home striker Andrea Belotti had his penalty saved.

Elsewhere, new Genoa coach Davide Ballardini had an ideal debut as he steered his side to a 1-0 win at Crotone. Cagliari won 1-0 at Udinese.

