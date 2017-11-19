Bag skate no option after Habs blown out

They did it without star goalie Carey Price, who has missed eight games with a lower body injury. Backup Al Montoya suffered a concussion in a 5-4 win in Winnipeg on Nov. 4, but then AHL call-up Charlie Lindgren was lights out in posting his first shutout in Chicago. Lindgren went 3-1-1 in five games with only seven goals against before surrendering five in each of the last two outings.

Against Toronto, he was lifted in the third period in favour of newly acquired Antti Niemi, who gave up one goal on four shots — an unstoppable rocket to the top corner by Auston Matthews.

There has been no word on when Price will return, although even the 2015 Vezina Trophy winner was struggling before his injury.

"It's not Charlie's fault, not at all," said centre Phillip Danault. "He can't do it all.

"We have to find a way to score the game's first goal. We were good in the first period. If we had scored a goal, it would have changed the game completely. We got caught. It's unacceptable. Especially here at home."

Lindgren is trying to keep a positive attitude, even if the skaters in front of him have not been making it easy.

Against Toronto, the Canadiens dominated the opening period but couldn't get the puck past Frederik Andersen, who made 33 saves for his second consecutive shutout. Then Ron Hainsey and Nazem Kadri scored 37 seconds apart in the second period and Connor Brown got one 25 seconds into the third to put the game away.

"Mentally I'm doing all right," said Lindgren. "This is an exciting time for me.

"I just want to help these guys out, that's the bottom line. We have to get wins here. It's my job to help them out. I love these guys in the locker room. They're already like family. We'll be better."

They'll need to be. U.S. Thanksgiving is on Thursday and historically, few teams not in playoff position by then make it to the post-season.

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press