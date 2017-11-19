Liberty uses free throws to hold of Quinnipiac 84-72

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Scottie James scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in leading Liberty over Quinnipiac 84-72 on Sunday in the seventh-place game at the Paradise Jam.

Lovell Cabbil added 19 points and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 12 for the Flames (3-2), who won on their home floor in the tournament moved from Puerto Rico because of hurricane damage.

Liberty (3-2) trailed by four at halftime but took the lead for good on a Ryan Kemrite 3 pointer with 13:31 left.

The Flames went on a 9-0 run to pad their lead to 70-58 capped by their last field goal, a James bucket, with 3 1/2 minutes to go. From there, Liberty made 14 free throws without a miss. The Flames finished 24 of 26 from the line which helped overcome 57 per cent shooting, including 13 of 29 from 3-point range, by the Bobcats (1-4).