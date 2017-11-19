Omoruyi comes off bench to lead Rutgers by Coppin St. 64-39

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Eugene Omoruyi came off the bench to score 19 points and grab eight rebounds while Corey Sanders added another 13 points off the bench to lead Rutgers past Coppin State 64-39 on Sunday at the RAC.

Coppin State jumped out to an early 11-7 lead after back-to-back 3 pointers. Rutgers answered with a 10-0 run and never looked back, taking a 28-22 halftime lead.

Rutgers (4-0) continued to build on the lead to start the second half. Coppin State (0-5) would get within nine at 43-34 at the 10:22 mark but Rutgers answered with a 13-0 run to put the game away.

Geo Baker had 11 points and Deshawn Freeman added 10 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers. Coppin State was led by Tre Thomas, who scored 10 points off the bench.