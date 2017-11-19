Toronto looks to get something in Columbus

Only elite teams like Barcelona and Manchester City can play the same way day in and day out "and have it lead to success," he said.

"But by and large for the rest, you have to find different ways to be able to give yourself the best chance to win."

Toronto made life difficult for itself in last year's conference final, losing the first leg in Montreal 3-2 before rallying for a wild 5-2 win at BMO Field. TFC was seeded third while the Impact were fifth.

Bradley says that kind of playoff experience has toughened the team.

"You don't know what the toughest days are like if you've not lived them," he said. "And we have a group that has lived a lot of those days together."

Since the conference championships have been decided by aggregate goals over two legs (since 2012), only two other higher seeds have won and advanced to the MLS championship game.

Second-ranked New England eliminated the fourth-ranked New York Red Bulls 4-3 on aggregate in 2014 while second-ranked Sporting Kansas City ousted No. 4 Houston 2-1 on aggregate in 2013.

The higher seed in the Western Conference final has never advanced. Seattle was seeded fourth last year when it beat No. 2 Colorado 3-1 on aggregate.

"There's so much talk about the playoff format and how the higher-seeded teams get enough of an advantage," said Bradley. "In many case the higher team don't do enough in the first (away) game to then come back still having an advantage and that's on you."

Toronto did just enough in the conference semifinal, advancing on the away goals rule when its series with the Red Bulls ended tied 2-2 after a 1-0 loss at BMO Field on Nov. 5. It was one of only two home defeats this season.

Canadian international Tosaint Ricketts will lead the attack Tuesday in the absence of Altidore and Giovinco, likely with Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez behind him. Ricketts, the fastest player on the Toronto roster, had seven goals in 1,003 minutes of playing time this season.

While Columbus has played with three in the back, its more usual formation is 4-2-3-1 with Federico Higuain pulling the strings in midfield and Ola Kamara up front. Justin Meram is also an offensive threat.

"I think the series and each game will have variations as its goes," said Toronto coach Greg Vanney, who enjoys the cut and trust of strategic sparring. "Just because (Columbus coach) Gregg (Berhalter) is clever with his tactics and how he rotates guys into different spaces. So I think there will be little twists along the way."

Toronto won two of the three meetings — 2-1 away and 5-0 at home — with Columbus this season. Columbus prevailed 2-1 at home in the other game.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press