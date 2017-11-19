Rivalries await Buckeyes, Badgers before B1G title game

The defence is championship-calibre. Big Ten-leading rusher Jonathan Taylor has turned into a star in his freshman season. The team thrives under adversity.

But after beating ranked teams Iowa and Michigan in back-to-back weeks, getting a win over Ohio State would give Wisconsin's post-season resume another boost.

The Badgers will be quick to remind anyone who asks that they have to beat the Gophers first to stay unbeaten, regardless of Minnesota's struggles. The Gophers have lost three of four, with all three defeats coming on the road. The lone victory in that stretch came against struggling Nebraska in Minneapolis.

The Axe has been in Wisconsin hands for 13 straight years.

"We always talk about focusing on the now," Badgers receiver Kendric Pryor said. "Each week we just try to focus on who our opponent is and what we need to do that week to beat them."

Ohio State faces a decidedly tougher assignment next week for its road trip to the Big House. A win for the Wolverines would make their season after falling short in the East.

Michigan's offence has problems, especially if quarterback Brandon Peters can't play after getting knocked out of the Wisconsin game. But the Wolverines' athletic defence will test Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, especially in Ann Arbor.

With two losses, the Buckeyes are barely hanging on to playoff hopes.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said that he would allow his players to celebrate the division title "for a quick minute."

"And then it's over," Meyer said. "Now it's time to put our laser lights on our rival."

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press