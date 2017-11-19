Hunter's 23 PTs lifts Virginia past Monmouth 73-53

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Monmouth needed only a few minutes into the game for it to realize the kind of opponent it was up against. Or better put, the kind of player it was going against.

Behind a pace-setting, 23 point, eight-rebound performance by redshirt-freshman Deandre Hunter, Virginia (4-0) found the right mixing of players to pull away from the Hawks, 73-53, at John Paul Jones Arena before 13,427.

Hunter, after receiving hardly any looks against Virginia Commonwealth Friday, saw an opportunity to jumpstart the Cavalier offence down 15-10 with 11:38 to go in the half.

"I'd say it was my confidence," said Hunter of this performance being different from his recent ones. "Last few games, I felt I hadn't been playing my game as best as I could. Coaches just told me to be confident and stay ready and that's what I tried to do."

Hunter went on his own 10-0 run to put Virginia up 20-15 with eight minutes before halftime and the Cavaliers led the rest of the way. Hunter finished with 15 first-half points.

"I told you guys from the get-go, you were going to see flashes from Deandre and Jay (Huff)," Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. "You saw a nice flash, it's about now, can we get consistent and keep up with the pace of the game."

Monmouth head coach, King Rice, said of Hunter: "Man, I didn't know he was that good. He's just good. He kept getting to his spots and scoring. Our kids were in front of him. It wasn't like he was wide open."

With Hunter's work at the forefront, the Cavaliers' 13-0 run over the course of four minutes built an insurmountable, 39-21 halftime lead.

For Monmouth (2-2), gaining the opportunity, according to Rice, to play a "big time program" will be the greatest result of its first-ever visit to Charlottesville.

The Hawks struggled shooting against the Cavs' pack-line defence, as most of its shots were contested, resulting in a 33 per cent shooting effort for the afternoon. Two players reached double figures — Louie Pillari led with 14 — with the whole team going 6-of-21 shooting beyond the 3-point arc.