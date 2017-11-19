Hunter's 23 PTs lifts Virginia past Monmouth 75-53

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Behind a pace-setting, 23 point, eight-rebound performance by redshirt-freshman Deandre Hunter, Virginia found the right mixing of players to pull away from Monmouth, 73-53, Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

It took Virginia (4-0) the better part of the first half to find its mojo, but with the help of a 13-0 run over the course of four minutes, the Cavaliers built a 39-21 halftime lead.

Monmouth (2-2) struggled against the Cavs' pack-line defence as most of its shots were contested, and resulted in a 33 per cent shooting effort.

UVa used its size and deep bench and outgained the Hawks 30-16 inside and its bench outscored Monmouth's 44-27.