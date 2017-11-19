Top-ranked UConn routs No. 15 Maryland 97-72

HARTFORD, Conn. — Kia Nurse scored 21 points to lead six UConn players in double figures as the top-ranked Huskies routed No. 15 Maryland 97-72 on Sunday.

The Huskies improved to 3-0, with every win coming by at least 25 points against Top 25 competition.

Gabby Williams had an unorthodox triple-double for the Huskies: The senior had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 turnovers. She also had five steals.

Two other Huskies had double-doubles. Duke transfer Azura Stevens had 18 points and 12 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 forward made her first start for UConn in place of All-American Katie Lou Samuelson, who sprained her left foot in Friday night's game against Cal.