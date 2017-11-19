Young, No. 6 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Oregon St 72-67

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jackie Young had a career-high 21 points and eight rebounds as No. 6 Notre Dame rallied in the second half to defeat No. 18 Oregon State 72-67 on Sunday.

Arike Ogunbowale added 15 points for the Irish (3-0).

Mikayla Pivec had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Oregon State (2-1). Marie Gulich added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Young had two straight layups that the Irish ahead 70-65 with one minute left. Gulich responded with a layin for the Beavers.

Notre Dame missed its next shot, but Jessica Shepard scrambled on the floor to help the Irish secure the rebound.

Oregon State started the game on an 11-2 run, fueled by two 3-pointers from Kat Tudor. Notre Dame trailed 20-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The Beavers went on a 7-0 surge, capped by Tudor's 3, for a 37-27 with 1:44 left in the half.

Notre Dame used an 18-4 run in the third period to take a lead, making eight of nine shots.

The Irish and Beavers last played in December 2015, and Notre Dame came away with a 62-61 victory.

BIG PICTURE