Jutanugarn rallies to win after Thompson misses 2-foot putt

NAPLES, Fla. — Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand has won the CME Group Tour Championship with birdies on her last two holes Sunday and some big help on a short miss by Lexi Thompson.

Thompson had a one-shot lead when she missed a 2-foot par putt on the 18th hole. That dropped her into a three-way tie, and then Jutanugarn holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory.

Thompson needed to win to claim the LPGA Tour player of the year award.

The consolation for Thompson was winning the $1 million bonus for the CME Race to the Globe and the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. The points-based player of the year was a tie between So Yeon Ryu and Sung Hyun Park.