Jags ride defence to 19-7 win over Browns, move into first

Jacksonville was missing two starting offensive lineman and because of injuries to several wide receivers, the Jaguars were one dimensional on offence. Leonard Fournette, who has been slowed by a sore ankle, finished with 111 yards on 28 carries.

Kizer's 13th interception this season set up Jacksonville's first score. The rookie QB, who has struggled with turnovers all season, tried to thread a pass to Corey Coleman, but Smith snatched it and made a 26-yard return.

On first and goal from the 10, Bortles made the Browns defence bite on a play fake before lofting his TD pass to a wide-open Marcedes Lewis.

Jacksonville went up 10-0 on Lambo's 38-yard field goal.

Limited to just 4 yards in the first quarter, the Browns scored on their first possession of the second as Kizer threw a 27-yard TD pass to Duke Johnson.

INJURIES

Browns: DE Emmanuel Ogbah did not play in the second half because of a foot injury. ... WR Sammie Coates sustained an injury to his right knee and ankle in the first quarter and did not return. ... DT Jamie Meder's day was ended by a left ankle injury in the first.

Jaguars: WR Marqise Lee limped off the field in the first quarter but returned after having his left ankle re-taped. ... WR Kellan Cole bruised his ribs in the first quarter but came back.

FLASH GORDON

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon worked out on the field before the game. Gordon was recently re-instated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being suspended for the past two seasons. He can begin practicing this week and will be eligible to play for the first time since 2014 on Dec. 3 when Cleveland visits the Los Angeles Rams.

A Pro Bowler in 2013 when he led the league with 1,646 yards receiving, Gordon has missed 53 of Cleveland's last 58 games.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: At Arizona.

Browns: At Cincinnati.

