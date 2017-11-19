Georgia holds off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for 68-65 win

Kareem South scored 18 for the Islanders.

Myles Smith hit one free throw with 13.8 seconds remaining to close the Georgia lead to 64-63. But Hammonds and Jordan Harris hit four free throws for the Bulldogs, sandwiched around a coast-to-coast layup by Smith, who tweaked his ankle on the play and had to leave the game.

Georgia bolted to an 11-0 lead in the first four minutes, getting a layup and a dunk from Derek Ogbeide. Midway through the half Hammonds nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 17-2 Georgia.

The Bulldogs led 27-8 with 5:06 to go in the half after a pair of 3s by Maten and Tyree Crump.

The Islanders scored half of their 16 first-half points in the last 2:19 to trail 30-16 at the break.

They continued their surge in the second half, first tying the game at 36-all with 14:29 to go on a layup by Myles Smith.

BIG PICTURE

By holding off the pesky Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, Georgia avoided the kind of loss that can haunt a team months later when the field is selected for the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs have earned NCAA bids in two of Mark Fox's eight seasons, settling for NIT bids the last two years. Two years ago non-conference losses to Chattanooga and Seton Hall marred a 20-14 resume. Last year Oakland and Marquette beat the Bulldogs early.

"I was never stressed that we were going to lose," said Fox. "We were not playing well though."

HISTORY ALMOST REPEATS

In the second meeting ever between the two teams, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi almost scored its second win over Georgia. On Dec. 22, 2008, the Islanders beat the Bulldogs in overtime, 80-79. That was Dennis Felton's last season as head coach at Georgia.

FREEBIE JEEBIES

After starting poorly at the line, Georgia hit 13 of its last 15 free throws. Yante Maten is 23-for-23 this year.

CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Yante Maten's 13 rebounds moved him into the top 15 on Georgia's all-time list, passing Ray Jeffords.

UP NEXT

After opening 3-0 at home, Georgia heads to the West Coast for the Wooden Legacy Tournament, playing Cal State Fullerton Thanksgiving night.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi continues a three-game road swing, returning to the Lone Star State for a Nov. 24 game at Texas-San Antonio.

By Blake Giles, The Associated Press