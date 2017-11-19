Rosas' field goal in overtime gives Giants unexpected win

Few expected them to beat the Chiefs, especially with Andy Reid's record coming off a bye week. He was 16-2.

"It's tough to win in the National Football League," Reid said. "There is parity. It doesn't matter if you are 1-8 or whatever it might be. There is opportunity. You have to bring you're A-game every week and we have to get ourselves back to playing better. It's my responsibility to do that."

The Giants not only won, they intercepted Alex Smith twice, setting up their first nine points. Orleans Darkwa scored on a 1-yard run after Damon Harrison's interception . Rosas kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Giants a short-lived 9-6 lead with 1:38 left in regulation after Janoris Jenkins' interception .

With one time out, Smith drove the Chiefs 69 yards in nine plays, the big shot a 32-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce . Harrison Butker tied the game with a 23-yard field goal — his third short one — with :01 left in regulation. The drive was kept alive when Jenkins' interception was nullified by a pass interference penalty against him.

"We're out of rhythm," said Smith, who finished 27 of 40 for 230 yards. "That's the thing that jumps out, especially the last couple of weeks. Even when you're stalling, there are a lot of times you are going and you're not scoring. You're still getting in a rhythm, and we aren't. We got to find a way to get going earlier.

McAdoo pulled out every trick in his book, using a fake punt; a halfback option that was intercepted; an odd formation with his tackles lined up 5 yards wide; and then the decision to go on fourth-and-5 from the Chiefs 36 with just over two minutes to play.

The Giants took the lead early in the second quarter after defensive tackle Harrison intercepted a deflected shovel pass and returned it to the Kansas City 26-yard line. Led by DT Robert Thomas' blocking, Darkwa scored from 1 yard after Marcus Peters was called for pass interference in the end zone.

Rosas' extra point was pushed wide right by the wind.

Kansas City cut the lead in half on the next series, driving 61 yards in more than nine minutes. Butker ended up with his first 31-yard field goal.

GIANTS RESPOND

The Giants' unexpected performance came less than a week after co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said the embattled McAdoo would remain in charge through at least the end of the season. Days later, McAdoo and his team held what he termed "a brutally honest" team meeting in which mistakes and lack of effort plays were shown for all to see after the two losses by a combined 82-38 margin.

The Giants were missing two key starters. WR Sterling Shepard was out after having a career game against San Francisco, making 11 catches for 142 yards. He was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and could not play. CB Eli Apple was at home with his mother, who had brain surgery on Thursday. "He's My best friend, my nurse and part time ninja," Annie Apple tweeted Sunday morning. ...Thanks for being my side every step of the way."

MANNING: Manning started his 209th consecutive game, moving into second place ahead of his brother, Peyton. Brett Favre holds the record of 297. Manning finished 19 of 35 for 205. Shane Vereen threw the Giants' interception on the option pass.

Chiefs: Host Buffalo next Sunday.

Giants: at Washington on Thanksgiving night.

