No. 23 Missouri women hold off Missouri State 69-59

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sophie Cunningham scored 26 points with 10-for-14 shooting to lead No. 23 Missouri to a 69-59 win over Missouri State on Sunday.

Amber Smith added 17 points, tying a career best, and Cierra Porter hauled in 12 rebounds for Missouri (3-1), which shot 53 per cent from the field to win its third straight.

Missouri pulled away with an 8-0 burst in the fourth quarter to make it 66-56 with just over two minutes to play. Cunningham had a pair of free throws to spark the run and capped it with a jumper.

Liza Fruendt quickly trimmed the gap to 66-59 with a 3-pointer but Missouri State (1-2) was held scoreless over the final 2:05.