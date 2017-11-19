Win and you're in: Bowl eligibility coming down to the wire

There are 70 FBS teams that are bowl eligible — and four more spots are also accounted for.

That's because the winners of these four matchups will join the list this coming week:

California (5-6) at UCLA (5-6)

Colorado (5-6) at Utah (5-6)

Indiana (5-6) at Purdue (5-6)

Middle Tennessee (5-6) vs. Old Dominion (5-6)

These win-and-you're-in scenarios add some buzz to the college football's post-season race, and there are several other teams also in the hunt. There are 78 bowl spots to fill with FBS teams, and if not enough are eligible, then some sub-.500 teams will get a chance to play on.

Here are some other teams who are still on the bubble as they try to finish the regular season at .500 or better. They're listed along with their next games.

Buffalo (5-6) vs. Ohio

Duke (5-6) at Wake Forest