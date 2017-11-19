Loyola (Chicago) quells Samford 88-67 behind Townes, Custer

CHICAGO — Marques Townes and Clayton Custer each scored 18 points, Donte Ingram added 14 and Loyola-Chicago posted a comfortable 88-67 win over Samford on Sunday.

Townes shot 8 of 11 and collected eight rebounds, Ingram also had eight rebounds and Custer passed out nine assists with no turnovers. Lucas Williamson added 11 points for Loyola-Chicago (4-0).

Samford's Justin Coleman score a 3-point play off a layup, Stefan Lakic added a layup and Samford grabbed its last lead of the game at 19-18 eight minutes before halftime.

Ingram and Custer each made a pair of free throws, Bruno Skokna and Williamson each made 3-pointers and Cameron Krutwig made a pair of free throws and the 13-0 run made it a 30-19 contest. The Ramblers lead 41-27 at halftime and the Bulldogs never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.