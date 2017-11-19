Bridges limps off court late in game for No 2 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Miles Bridges has limped off the court for No. 2 Michigan State.

Bridges was fouled late in a game Sunday night against Stony Brook and was later holding his right ankle on the bench. After trying to stay in the game to shoot free throws, he went back to the bench briefly before walking toward the locker room.

Bridges received the most votes on The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

The sophomore returned to school this season, turning down a chance to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft.