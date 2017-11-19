Raptors beat Wizards for fourth straight win

TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan wasn't letting the Washington Wizards get away with another win at the Air Canada Centre.

The Raptors' three-time all-star scored 33 points to lift Toronto to a 100-91 win over Washington on Sunday, as the Raptors exacted some revenge on their Eastern Conference rival.

C.J. Miles added 12 points, while Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet finished with 10 points apiece, as the Raptors (11-5) stretched their win streak to four games.

Bradley Beal had 27 points to lead the Wizards (9-7), who were missing John Wall (sore left knee).

The hard-fought affair saw the lead change hands 17 times, and neither team lead by more than eight points through the first three quarters.

Leading 79-76, DeRozan and the Raptors took over in the fourth. Miles was fouled on a three-point shot four minutes into the fourth and his free throw put Toronto up by six points. A basket by Pascal Siakam two minutes later would stretch that to nine.

Washington pulled back to within five points, but VanVleet knocked down a three with 1:15 to play, and then DeRozan drove hard to the net for a dunk with 54 seconds left that had the capacity crowd roaring, and gave Toronto a comfortable 10-point lead.

The Raptors had dropped a dreadful 107-96 decision to Washington on Nov. 5 at the Air Canada Centre, that saw coach Dwane Casey criticize the starters and Lowry get ejected for arguing with an official.

The Wizards were missing Wall that game as well, but Beal more than picked up the slack in a 38-points performance.

Norman Powell missed his fourth game for the Raptors on Sunday with a hip pointer.