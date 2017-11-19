Patrick crashes in final NASCAR race as full-time driver

"It was a little bit emotional, but I've been working through levels of that," she said. "I was just kind of looking forward to getting in the car finally, actually."

She will be back behind the wheel in February for the Daytona 500, the final race of her NASCAR career. She also will return to IndyCar next May and drive in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in seven years.

Asked if there's a silver lining in being able to return for the Daytona 500, Patrick paused several seconds before mustering an answer.

"Yeah, sure," she finally said. "Let's hope I don't end up in the medical centre."

The 35-year-old Patrick is the only woman to lead laps in both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. She ran the Indy 500 from 2005 through 2011. Her highest finish was third in 2009, and she was the first woman to lead laps there when she paced the field for 19 trips around the Brickyard as a rookie.

Patrick was highly marketable early in her career even though wins were rare. She won the pole for the Daytona 500 in 2013, but finished 24th in the standings the last two seasons. She won her only IndyCar race in 2008, in Japan. Patrick never scored a top-five finish in NASCAR and had only seven top 10s in 189 career starts.

Patrick has not revealed which team she will drive for in 2018, but surely a package deal with the same owner and same sponsor for the biggest races in motorsports would make her again racing's most marketable driver.

"I have a higher chance of crashing at Daytona than I do here, so I don't know if I feel like, 'Well, that's my shot,'" she said. "I have one left and then another one after, which is the Indianapolis 500."

By Mark Long, The Associated Press