Bridges hurt as No. 2 Michigan State beats Stony Brook 93-71

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Miles Bridges scored 20 points before limping off the court after appearing to injure his right ankle, casting a pall over No. 2 Michigan State as it beat Stony Brook 93-71 on Sunday night.

The Spartans (2-1) bounced back from their loss to top-ranked Duke with a win that will be remembered as being costly if Bridges is seriously hurt.

He was fouled with 8:32 left in the game and was later holding his right ankle on the bench. After trying to stay in the game to shoot free throws, the preseason All-America player went back to the bench briefly before walking toward the locker room.

Nick Ward scored a season-high 22 points, Joshua Langford had a career-high 19 points and Cassius Winston scored a season-high 13 points and had six assists for the Spartans.