Trubisky shows promise in another Bears loss

CHICAGO — Mitchell Trubisky made a couple of big plays with his arm and his feet. He got a chance to show off his progress and passed a couple of challenging tests.

He also showed he is a work in progress at the moment.

Trubisky moved the Chicago Bears into position for a game-tying field goal in the final seconds Sunday, but Connor Barth missed from 46 yards and the Detroit Lions closed out a 27-24 victory. There was a lot to like about Trubisky's performance and a couple mistakes the Bears hope will serve as learning experiences for the rookie quarterback.

"I thought he got better today," coach John Fox said. "We opened it up. When you really think about it, it's pretty impressive because he's had under 10 games as a starter in the National Football League. And when you think about it, he's had just over 20 games as a starter since high school.

"He's done a great job and will continue to get better. I've been very impressed with him."

Chicago traded up to take Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft in April, but had planned to bring him along slowly behind Mike Glennon. Then Glennon got off to a shaky start and Fox made the switch to Trubisky before a Monday night game against Minnesota on Oct. 9.

After relying heavily on their rushing attack for a while, the Bears have let Trubisky try a few more plays in the past couple weeks. He passed for a career-high 297 yards in last weekend's 23-16 loss to Green Bay, more than he gained in the previous two games combined.

He got a chance to throw from his own end zone in the third quarter against Detroit and fired a 12-yard pass to rookie tight end Adam Shaheen. He also found a diving Shaheen for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter, making good on the decision to go with a passing play practically on the goal line.

"Being in your rookie season you see more and more new situations come up every week, and it's a process to get better and improve every day," Trubisky said.

Trubisky's fourth career touchdown pass made it 10-0 and the Bears then forced the Lions to punt. But Detroit got back in the game when Trubisky flubbed a snap from Cody Whitehair and DJ Hayden returned the fumble 27 yards for the score.