Cal State Bakersfield pulls away from Lamar in 85-73 win

BEAUMONT, Texas — Shon Briggs scored 22 points, Jarkel Joiner added 18 more and Cal State Bakersfield pulled away in the second half for an 85-73 win over Lamar on Sunday.

Leading by three at the break, Bakersfield (2-2) opened the second half with a 7-2 spurt capped with Rickey Holden's 3-pointer to build a quick 43-35 lead. Holden sank another 3 about four minutes later to spark a 7-0 run that stretched the advantage to 57-44 with 11:41 to play and the Roadrunners hung on down the stretch.

Damiyne Durham had 17 points and Holden finished with 15 for Bakersfield, which shot 52 per cent from the field, including 10 for 21 from behind the arc, and was 27 for 33 from the free-throw line. Joiner sank all 12 of his free throws and Briggs hit 9 of 12.

Lamar (3-1) got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Josh Nzeakor and Colton Weisbrod had 15 points.