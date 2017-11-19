Romano leads No. 14 Stanford women past Bakersfield 57-34

STANFORD, Calif. — Alexa Romano scored a career-high 13 points and No. 14 Stanford used a big start to cruise to a 57-34 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday.

Romano had a 3-pointer as the Cardinal (2-2) scored the first nine points to the game and led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter. Anna Wilson knocked to three 3-pointers in the second quarter and the Roadrunners missed all 11 of their field goal attempts and Stanford stretched the lead to 36-16.

Bakersfield (1-3) never really warmed up, finishing 12 of 50 from the field, including 4 of 19 from distance, and 6 of 12 from the foul line. Daije Harris had 10 points for the Roadrunners.

Although Stanford kept the lead above 15 points throughout the second half, the Cardinal made just 4 of 15 shots in the third quarter and 2 of 14 — going 1 of 10 behind the arc — in the fourth, a shooting per cent of 21 for the half. Starter Brittany McPhee, who averages a team-best 16.5 points, missed her second straight game with an undisclosed injury and is day-to-day.