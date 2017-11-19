Pacers run away after halftime, beat Heat 120-95

"Terrible game, from the first minute to the last," point guard Goran Dragic said.

"Embarrassing performance by us," said shooting guard Wayne Ellington, who led Miami with 21 points on seven 3-pointers.

Turner made 11 of 14 shots for the Pacers, who won their third straight game overall and got their first win in Miami since Nov. 12, 2014. Each of the last 11 regular-season games in the series were won by the home team, until the Pacers emphatically changed that in this one.

"I definitely haven't won here before," said Turner, who played in four previous games in Miami — all losses. "Maybe it's the weather."

Victor Oladipo scored 15, Darren Collison had 12 points and 10 assists and Thaddeus Young added 12 for Indiana. The Pacers outscored Miami 69-40 in the game's final 25 minutes and shot 60 per cent for the game.

"We needed to come out and have a great start at the beginning of the second half," Oladipo said. "We did a good job of that."

Whiteside and Josh Richardson each scored 15 and James Johnson added 10 for the Heat.

Dion Waiters was scoreless for Miami, missing all 10 of his shots. Miami's starters were outscored by Indiana's 90-44 — a huge disappointment on the heels of a road win in Washington two nights earlier.

"Look, I don't have an answer to our unreliability right now," Spoelstra said.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana improved to 18-37 all-time in regular-season games at Miami. Home teams always have a huge edge in this series; the Pacers are 44-9 in regular season games against the Heat in Indianapolis. ... This was the start of the fifth back-to-back for Indiana this season, and the Pacers now have a chance for their second sweep. ... Indiana led by as many as 30, its largest lead of the season.

Heat: Udonis Haslem played the final 3:26, his first appearance of the season — and officially making him a 15-year member of the Heat. ... The shooting woes weren't exclusive to Waiters. Dragic and James Johnson were both 3 for 8.

BEST AND WORST

The 25-point margin was Indiana's largest win of the season (previous best being 23 at Minnesota on Oct. 24), and the biggest Miami loss of the season (previous worst being 17 twice, most recently at Golden State on Nov. 6).

SCHEDULING QUIRK

Both of Indiana's trips to Miami this season are now out of the way. In a weird quirk, six of the last seven Pacers-Heat games have been played in Miami. The Heat go to Indianapolis on Jan. 10 and March 25.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit Orlando on Monday night, closing a two-day Florida swing.

Heat: Host Boston on Wednesday night, wrapping up a two-game homestand.

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press