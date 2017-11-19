Pacers embarrass Heat in second half in 120-95 win

MIAMI — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, Myles Turner added 25 and the Indiana Pacers embarrassed the Miami Heat in the second half on the way to a 120-95 rout Sunday night.

Turner made 11 of 14 shots for the Pacers, who won their third straight game overall and got their first win in Miami since Nov. 12, 2014. Each of the last 11 regular-season games in the series were won by the home team, until the Pacers emphatically changed that in this one.

Victor Oladipo scored 15, Darren Collison had 12 points and 10 assists and Thaddeus Young added 12 for Indiana. The Pacers outscored Miami 69-40 in the game's final 25 minutes and shot 60 per cent for the game.

Wayne Ellington scored 21 points, all of them coming on 3-pointers, for the Heat. Josh Richardson and Hassan Whiteside each scored 15 and James Johnson added 10 for the Heat.