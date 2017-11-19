Stephen Curry has 39 points, 11 rebounds; Warriors beat Nets

NEW YORK — Stephen Curry had season highs with 39 points and 11 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors held on after he fouled out to beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-111 on Sunday night.

A night after erasing a 22-point halftime deficit in Philadelphia, the Warriors built a 22-point cushion after two quarters behind 22 points from Curry. Playing without Kevin Durant, they led by 28 in the third quarter but Brooklyn cut it all the way to four after Curry picked up his sixth foul with three minutes remaining.

Klay Thompson then scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes.

Durant was out with a sprained left ankle, giving him extra rest before Golden State wraps up its four-game trip at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night in his former home arena. Omri Casspi started in his place and had 12 points and eight rebounds.