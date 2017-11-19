No. 23 West Virginia women dominate North Florida 87-59

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Teana Muldrow and Katrina Pardee scored 20 points apiece Sunday and No. 12 West Virginia never trailed in an 87-59 win over North Florida.

Naomi Davenport added 15 points and Kristina King had 14 for West Virginia, which shot 52.5 per cent from the field and dominated the boards 47-22 to extend its nonconference home game win streak to 35. Chania Ray grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.

West Virginia (3-0) got a 3-pointer early in the second quarter from Ashley Jones that stretched the lead to 27-17 and the Mountaineers led by double figures the rest of the way.

North Florida (2-2) was led by Tiffany Tolbert's 19 points and Tesh Hanson added 17 with 7-for-10 shooting.