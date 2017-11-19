Wright hits 6 3s in homecoming, No. 17 FSU women roll

GRAMBLING, La. — Imani Wright made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points in her homecoming game and No. 17 Florida State beat Grambling 96-53 on Sunday in its first away game against a SWAC opponent.

Both of Wright's parents (Bridgette Forte-Thomas and Larry Wright) played basketball at Grambling State. Larry Wright had a 12-year pro career (1976-88) that included winning the 1978 NBA Championship with the Washington Bullets.

FSU scored its most first-half points of the season to lead 49-37. The Seminoles continued their third-quarter dominance this season, scoring the first 13 points of the frame for a 62-37 lead. Coming in, FSU was outscoring teams 84-31 in the third, including a 20-0 quarter at Jacksonville State.

Shakayla Thomas scored 18 points for her 81st double-figure game for FSU (4-0). Wright just missed the program's single-game 3-point record of seven.