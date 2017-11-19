Redskins under mounting pressure after costly collapse

And then the final six minutes of regulation happened.

Brees went 11 for 11 on New Orleans' final two drives, leading the Saints to two touchdowns, including the game-tying 18-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara.

"That's what great quarterbacks do," Swearinger said. "But at the end of the day we've got to make plays. It wasn't like he was dicing us up. It was just guys, whether it was here or there, guys didn't take their man."

As well, Washington's offence suddenly couldn't get out of its own way.

Nearly in field goal range, Cousins was called for intentional grounding, then was sacked for a 9-yard loss to end the fourth quarter.

Less than three minutes later, the Redskins were watching New Orleans' Will Lutz make a 28-yard game-winning field goal.

Now Washington has a tough road for post-season positioning.

"We just have to play hard, play fast, play strong, play to win, keep a good attitude, stay together, play together and understand it's going to take a collective effort to win these next few games," Washington tight end Vernon Davis said.

It won't get any easier for Washington, which must finish its season without its top running back.

Chris Thompson, who had a 16-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, left the game with a broken right fibula in the third quarter.

"He's one of the most important players on our offence, especially when you get the ball back and you need him for pass protection routes coming out of the backfield at the end," Washington coach Jay Gruden said. "We'll just have to obviously make do with the guys we have and we will."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Bradley Handwerger, The Associated Press