QMJHL Roundup: Islanders down Sea Dogs

CHARLOTTETOWN — Pascal Aquin and Gregor MacLeod both scored twice as the Charlottetown Islanders downed the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-2 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Aquin put away the winner for the Islanders (13-8-1) at 16:39 of the first period. Keith Getson and Saku Vesterinen also scored, while Matthew Welsh made 33 saves.

Ostap Safin and Alexis Girard scored for the Sea Dogs (5-13-6), as Matthew Williams stopped 38 shots.

Saint John's Robbie Burt was given a match penalty for boarding at 4:06 of the third period.