After beating Bears, Lions look to tighten NFC North race

"In a two-minute situation, not everybody on the team knows all of that," Fox said.

HAPPY RETURNS: Lions cornerback DJ Hayden returned a fumbled snap by Mitchell Trubisky 27 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. That gave the Lions seven return TDs, matching a team record.

"It was big because we kind of started out slow today," Hayden said. "It kind of popped us off. It kind of got a spark going. We started playing pretty well after that."

NARROW MISSES: The Bears are 2-4 with Trubisky starting, and all four losses came after the No. 2 overall draft pick was unable to direct late drives for winning or tying points.

"I think adversity is a great teacher," he said. "Overcoming struggles is a great teacher. And you just continue to keep that mindset. There's no rookie excuse. You don't get any freebies for being a rookie or anything like that. My teammates trust me and they have confidence in me."

They had chances to win or tie at the end of games against Detroit, Minnesota, Green Bay and New Orleans. Trubisky also started in an overtime win at Baltimore.

HURTING: With Leonard Floyd leaving the game with a knee injury, the Bears are without their two top outside pass rushers. Willie Young went on IR earlier this season with a triceps injury.

The only experienced outside pass rushers remaining are Pernell McPhee and Sam Acho.

"He's an invaluable player," cornerback Marcus Cooper said of Floyd. "He puts great pressure on the quarterback. We know we're going to miss him."

Floyd, who has 5 1/2 sacks this season, was taken off the field on a cart. Fox said it looks like "a really serious knee injury."

"I told him I love him, I'm going to lay it on the line for him," McPhee said.

ON RUN: The Lions are giving opponents room to run. They gave up 222 yards rushing against the Bears after Cleveland ran for 201 last against them last week.

"We better get it solved pretty quickly," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. "We've got a couple of really good backs coming in here this next week. It's not just one thing. We're not tackling as well as we're capable. We're not filling up things as well as we're capable."

By Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press