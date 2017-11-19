NEW YORK — Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Radko Gudas was suspended for 10 games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for slashing Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault.

Gudas was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing midway through the first period in the Flyers' 3-2 loss at Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Gudas is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $408,537.

By The Associated Press