Called soft by Elway, Broncos don't respond in loss to Cincy

In addition, kicker Brandon McManus converted a 61-yard field goal just before halftime that would've made it 13-10, but Bengals coach Marvin Lewis called timeout moments before the kick. The next attempt was blocked by KeiVarae Russell.

Just the way things have been going lately.

"We're a good team. We're not putting it together," defensive end Derek Wolfe said. "People are going to get nippy with each other. Got to get in between that and be like, 'Hey, look, we have to stick together. We're all we got. Everybody is against us now. Everybody hates us. Nobody likes us.' When you're losing, nobody likes you. Nobody likes a loser. They want winners."

As for Elway's comments, Wolfe said it put the team on notice.

"If that's how he feels, then we got to make sure he don't feel that way," Wolfe said. "If the boss says it's not good enough, it means everybody's not doing good enough. It means everybody is probably going to get fired. I'm just trying to make sure we stay together."

Receiver Demaryius Thomas thinks Elway might be on to something, even if the truth hurts.

"He wouldn't' have said it if he wasn't telling the truth," Thomas said. "We've lost six in a row. I think there's a little softness in there somewhere. He was talking about everybody, including me. I try to make my game better every week. We got to figure it out. I really don't know what to say."

On this afternoon, some of the biggest roars were for Terrell Davis and his fellow Hall of Famers when they were introduced. There were quite a few boos for the play on the field.

"No energy, no life, no juice in the stadium," Marshall said. "I've been here since 2013, when Peyton (Manning) was here and threw seven touchdowns in the first game. Just from then on, I've always felt like the stadium gives you extra juice. ... But today was the first time I was like, wow, this kind of reminds me of Jacksonville stadium."

Marshall puts the blame on the team for not drumming up more excitement.

"We've got to give the crowd something to cheer for. We're not giving them nothing to cheer for right now," Marshall said. "We're not putting a product out on the field that makes them want to get out of their seats."

