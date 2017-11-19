Patriots cap off trip with 33-8 win over Raiders in Mexico

"That was a 10-point swing right there," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. "That was a tough one to swallow."

NAVY MAN: Belichick has long ties to the Naval Academy because his father spent years there as a scout and coach. That made it a little unusual for him to walk into his postgame news conference wearing an Air Force hoodie. The sweat shirt was a gift from academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria after the Patriots spent the week practicing there.

"I'll always be a Navy man," Belichick said. "Just want to give a shoutout and a big thanks to General Silveria and his staff at the United States Air Force Academy and the work we had there."

FAILED EXPERIMENT: With starting cornerback David Amerson sidelined a third straight game with a foot injury and the secondary struggling as a whole, Del Rio moved rookie Obi Melifonwu outside. The second-round safety had played only seven snaps on defence all season because of a leg injury that sidelined him for eight weeks. But he struggled in his start at cornerback against the Patriots, allowing a 64-yard TD catch by Brandin Cooks on the opening drive of the second half when he bit on a double move. The Raiders have no interceptions this season, tying the 1976-77 49ers for the longest streak ever without picking off a pass.

"We need more production," Del Rio said. "I'm willing to try just about anything."

STEPPING UP: The Patriots thrived despite missing two starting offensive linemen. Center David Andrews (illness) and right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) both were inactive, giving an opportunity to centre Ted Karras and right tackle LaAdrian Waddle. New England averaged 4.5 yards per rush and gave up just one sack.

DROPSIES: The Raiders once again struggled to hold onto passes with Roberts dropping one on third down to stop Oakland's first drive, Michael Crabtree dropping one later in the first quarter and Oakland finishing with five overall in the game. There was also another deep pass that bounced off Johnny Holton's shoulder pad for an interception by Juron Harmon .

"I've got to throw the ball better," quarterback Derek Carr said. "The drops, it's got to be something to do with me."

RETURN TRIP: Before the game, the NFL announced that the league has extended its deal to play games in Mexico through 2021. The current three-year contract is set to end in 2018. The announcement didn't specify where the games will be played or what teams would come. There is a new stadium in Monterrey that also could accommodate an NFL game.

"They've done a nice job for us the past couple of years," Del Rio said. "If this was a road game, I'd enjoy it."

