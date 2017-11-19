King's 25 lead Colorado past Mercer, 79-70

LYNCHBURG, Va. — George King had 25 points and eight rebounds and Colorado stretched at halftime lead to double figures Sunday on its way to a 79-70 victory against Mercer in the championship of the Paradise Jam.

Deleon Brown and Namon Wright each added 13 points for the Buffs (5-0). Colorado led 39-37 at halftime and shot 54 per cent in the second 20 minutes, gradually extending its lead to as many as 13. The Buffs turned 14 turnovers by Mercer into 21 points and outscored them 23-12 from the free-throw line.

Demetre Rivers scored 14 and Ria'n Holland had 13 for the Bears (4-2).

Colorado first led by 13 at 64-51 with 9:24 remaining, and never let the Bears closer than seven the rest of the way.