First test drawn as bad light stops India, saves Sri Lanka

KOLKATA, India — India's last-day charge for victory against Sri Lanka in the first test was thwarted by bad light on Monday at Eden Gardens.

India made certain of not losing by declaring its second innings nearly 50 overs into the day, just before tea. Declaring at 352-8, India gave Sri Lanka a victory target of 231.

The visitors were expected to comfortably bat out the last session and a bit. But fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-8) and Mohammed Shami (2-34) ripped apart the top order.

In the seven overs before tea, Sri Lanka lost two wickets. There were 19.3 more overs after tea, during which Sri Lanka collapsed and lost five more wickets, and was down to bowlers at the batting crease; Dasun Shanaka in his third test, and Rangana Herath.