Sri Lanka struggling after India makes late bid for victory

KOLKATA, India — Virat Kohli posted his 18th test century and then declared India's innings closed Monday, setting Sri Lanka a target of 231 runs for victory from 47 overs in a late push for a result in the rain-affected series-opener.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 104 from 119 balls, including 12 boundaries and a pair of sixes, before declaring at 352-8.

Sri Lanka lost openers Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) and Dimuth Karunaratne (1) within the first four overs and was 8-2 at the last interval, with Angelo Mathews on 5 not out and Lahiru Thirimanne unbeaten on 2.

India resumed on day 5 at 171-1 aiming to score quickly to set up the match, but Suranga Lakmal (3-93) slowed the progress with three wickets in his morning spell.

Lokesh Rahul (79) added only six runs to his overnight score before he was bowled by Lakmal in the fifth over.

At the other end, Cheteshwar Pujara (22) became the third Indian player after ML Jaisimha and Ravi Shastri to bat on all five days of a test.

But he added only 11 runs with Kohli for the third wicket before Lakmal struck twice quickly.

He had Pujara caught at gully as he failed to fend off a short ball and trapped Ajinkya Rahane (0) lbw four balls later, a close decision that stayed in the bowler's favour despite DRS review.

Kohli added 20 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin (7) and 12 with Wriddhiman Saha (5). He reached his half-century off 80 balls and continued to look for partnerships.

He found support from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who contributed 8 in a 40-run stand before he was dismissed by Lahiru Gamage.