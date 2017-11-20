STAT WATCH: Aztecs' Penny takes all-purpose title to hilt

1,000 AGAIN

Northwestern's Justin Jackson carried 31 times for 166 yards against Minnesota and went over 1,000 yards for the fourth straight season. Jackson is the second Big Ten player — the other was 1999 Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne of Wisconsin — and ninth in FBS history with four 1,000-yard seasons.

NIFTY FIFTY

Stanford's Bryce Love set an FBS record with his 11th run of 50 yards or longer. He did it in the third quarter against California when he loped 57 yards for a touchdown.

Love was otherwise held in check in the 17-14 win. He sat out most of the fourth quarter after aggravating an ankle injury and finished with 101 yards on 14 carries.

ANOTHER 95-YARDER

East Carolina's Gardner Minshew and Trevon Brown hooked up for their second 95-yard pass play of the season. This one came in a 31-13 win over Cincinnati. Minshew completed his first 13 passes and finished 31 of 45 for 444 yards and four touchdowns. Brown had nine receptions for a school- and American Athletic Conference-record 270 yards.

The first Minshew-to-Brown 95-yarder came in a loss at West Virginia in September. There have been a total of four pass plays of 95 yards this season, and none longer.

RUNNIN' ROCKET

Toledo freshman Shakif Seymour became the sixth player to score five touchdowns in a game. He ran in from 3, 2, 10, 23 and 1 yard against Bowling Green to tie the school and Mid-American Conference records for rushing touchdowns.

NATIONAL LEADERS

Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph continues to lead the nation in passing with an average of 374.1 yards per game. UCLA's Josh Rosen is second at 351.5.

Stanford's Love is first on the national rushing chart with 172.3 yards per game. San Diego State's Penny follows at 165.8.

The top receiver is Oklahoma State's James Washington, at 119.7 yards per game. Michael Gallup of Colorado State is next at 112.1.

By Eric Olson, The Associated Press