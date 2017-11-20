Aussies turning up heat ahead of Ashes series vs England

Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins and Lyon shared the ball in a first-class game for New South Wales state and have been working their way into form.

Lyon said Hazlewood was "by a long way" the best fast bowler in the world at the moment, while Starc and Cummins were among the quickest.

"You look at Patty (Cummins), who's exciting and fast and then you look at Mitchell Starc as an X-factor," he said. "Those guys are exceptional.

"So I think our bowling squad is probably the strongest attack we've had in a couple of years."

Cummins is set to play his first test on home soil, six years after bursting onto the international scene with a man-of-the-match haul in Australia's series-levelling win in South Africa in 2011 at the age of 18. Back injuries curtailed his career but he returned this year to play two tests in India and two in Bangladesh, where he was the only paceman in the attack in a match at Chittagong.

He said he'd learned a lot from that, and from watching highlights reels of Johnson.

Hazlewood has been watching those tapes, too, but he has a different vision seared into his mind. He has 118 wickets at 25.75 in 31 tests, and has been compared with pace great Glenn McGrath because of his line, length and rhythm.

This will be his first Ashes test on home soil and for inspiration he'll be drawing on his last series in England, where he was disappointed with 16 wickets in four tests before missing the last match after the hosts had clinched the Ashes.

"Watching them celebrate after Trent Bridge last time, it definitely drives you for next time," Hazlewood said. "It's pretty vivid in the imagination — I remember it well."

Hazlewood agreed there'd be plenty of heated moments in Australia, but the Australian bowlers wanted to make sure it wasn't a distraction.

"It's not about going over the top with the aggression," he said. "It's about making a statement and taking those early wickets and putting those middle-order batters under the pump."

By John Pye, The Associated Press