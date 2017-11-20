What's new for ski season in New York State

New York is home to 51 ski resorts, the most of any state in the nation, and its three state-run ski areas have undergone several upgrades since last season.

At Belleayre, the Catskill Mountain region's first high-speed gondola will be unveiled in December.

At Gore Mountain in North Creek, more than 130 high-efficiency snow guns have been added and the gondola unloading station at the summit has been restored and renamed the Straight Brook Lodge.

Saddle Lodge at mid-mountain also has undergone renovations that will double its size and add restaurant options.