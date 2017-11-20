Moyes walks into a mess at beleaguered West Ham

He didn't hold back after the Watford game, either.

"Some big players with big reputations disappointed me a lot," Moyes said, without naming names. "I thought they would show me more. They need to show me why they have got that reputation.

"I don't enjoy the performance and I expected us to do better. We tried to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance — and we probably did — but overall it was not good enough."

Moyes is not a manager to massage players' egos. He says things as he sees them, something the mega-rich stars of the Premier League aren't used to these days.

"I've just not got any time for any nonsense," Moyes said before the Watford game. "I'm not going to be pampering to any needs. I can't be bothered."

"The only way I am going to get results," he added, "is if those players give me the chance to get them. I am certainly not pussyfooting around with them."

A loss in his first game is far from the ideal start, especially in that toxic atmosphere, and the schedule is about to get tougher for Moyes and West Ham, which is in third-to-last place in the standings.

After a home match against Leicester and a trip to Everton, West Ham plays Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in successive matches in early December.

Moyes needs Javier Hernandez, the team's most prolific striker, to quickly recover from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss out this weekend. He needs to sort out a defence that has conceded more goals than any other Premier League team this season. He also needs to figure out if tall, powerful striker Andy Carroll is going to be a player he will revolve his game plan around.

Then, Moyes needs the backing of West Ham's fans. He has already made a call for unity.

"I don't know the history and the reasons for that," he said of the supporters' anger. "I thought they were supportive of me, and I'm thankful for that. But we need them now, we need a united club.

"We need to find a way of making sure we get together. The club needs to be together."

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press