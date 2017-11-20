Man City juggernaut runs into defensive problems

"We will find a solution," he said. "When the spirit is good and everyone can make a step forward, it will not be a problem."

The scenario appears to have thrown Eliaquim Mangala a lifeline at City. The France centre back was signed from Porto in August 2014 for a fee that could rise to 42 million pounds (now $55 million), which raised eyebrows at the time.

Mangala was in and out of the team under former manager Manuel Pellegrini and has been largely frozen out by Guardiola, spending last season on loan at Spanish club Valencia. During the summer, he seemed surplus to requirements — City failed with repeated bids for West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans — but didn't find a club.

Now, he could play a key role for the team, even though his poor standard of distribution hardly makes him a Guardiola-type player.

"It's not so complicated because I'm realistic. That's me," said Mangala, speaking ahead of a Champions League match against Feyenoord where he is in line to start. "In football, anything can happen. I am here today. Maybe in the summer or one year (ago), we never know what's going to happen. You have to be focused on what you can control."

City has already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage — a win over Feyenoord on Tuesday will seal top spot in Group F — so it's in the Premier League where City's defensive issues will hit hardest.

Kompany's return last weekend after six weeks out injured could hardly have been timed better, but Guardiola is aware of the risk of relying on a player who has been plagued by one problem after another over the last two years.

"Of course, we have to take care of him," Guardiola said. "We are trying to do that. It is a risk to play him more and more. But now Stones is out, we have a real, real problem in that position."

It's something for City's Premier League rivals to cling to. Guardiola's men hold an eight-point lead after 12 games and are playing some of the best football ever seen in England's top division.

This might be something that slows the juggernaut.

