Blue Bombers re-sign safety Derek Jones

Sports 12:37 PM

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed safety Derek Jones to a two-year contract on Monday.

Jones had 11 special teams tackles, eight defensive tackles and one sack this past season.

The 25-year-old Edmonton native has played 72 career games over four seasons with Winnipeg.

By The Canadian Press

