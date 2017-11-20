Statue of Dick Butkus going up at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Dick Butkus is going back to college.

One of the greatest linebackers in pro football history is being honoured with a statute at Illinois, where he played three seasons and helped the Illini win the 1964 Rose Bowl. The statue will overlook the entrance to a football performance centre that's expected to be completed in time for the 2019 season.

The bronze statue will join a statute of Red Grange, the legendary Illini running back whose likeness stands on the west side of Memorial Stadium.

Butkus says being honoured with a statute "very humbling."