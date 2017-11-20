Cutler in concussion protocol, but still Dolphins' No. 1 QB

DAVIE, Fla. — Jay Cutler's availability for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at New England is uncertain because he's in the concussion protocol, but he's expected to start if healthy.

Coach Adam Gase says Cutler remains his No. 1 quarterback even though Matt Moore came off the bench to throw for 282 yards in the second half of Sunday's 30-20 loss to Tampa Bay.

Cutler threw three interceptions in the first half before he left at halftime. It's the second time in five weeks he has been knocked out of a game because of an injury.

The defeat was the Dolphins' fourth in a row. They've lost eight consecutive games at New England.